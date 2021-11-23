Normalcy returns to airports after early morning disruption of flights

Normalcy has returned to airports after the early morning flight disruptions.

The development was made possible after an emergency meeting held between the aggrieved air traffic controllers and the management of the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA).

A statement just released by the management declared: “The Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA) hereby wishes to inform the general public that following the intervention of NAMA management, normalcy has been restored, as the Flow Control, earlier embarked upon by members of the Nigerian Air Traffic Controllers Association today, the 23rd of November, 2021 has been suspended.

“The above suspension is to pave way for a follow-up meeting between NAMA management, Director General of the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) and the association, scheduled to hold later today.

“Meanwhile, the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA) hereby wishes to reassure airspace users and the general public that the Nigerian airspace remains safe for seamless and economic air travel. We also regret any inconveniences caused earlier today.”

