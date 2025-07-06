NOPRIN raises alarm over Police defiance of Court orders

The Network on Police Reform in Nigeria (NOPRIN) has expressed concern over the police’s non-compliance with court orders, urging the need for measures to address this issue, as it poses a serious threat to fundamental human rights.

The organisation stated that the police’s refusal to comply with court orders could lead to public outcry, civil unrest, violence, and protests against the police in the country.

This was contained in a comprehensive research report of NOPRIN with the title “Non-compliance with Court Orders by Officers of the Nigeria Police Force: Implications for the Criminal Justice Systems”.

According to the foundation’s Programme Officer, Precious Osinaku, the report “represents a significant step in shedding light on the critical issue affecting the legal system and law enforcement in Nigeria”

Osinaku explained that the research report was conducted over a period of three months and qualitative data were obtained using the Key Informant Interviews and Focused Group Discussions from stakeholders in the criminal justice system in Nigeria.

She disclosed that the report delved into some areas concerning trends of non-compliance with court orders by officers of the Nigeria Police Force.

Osinaku said “It thoroughly analyses the root causes, explores the wide ranging consequences of noncompliance on the justice system, individuals, and society as a whole and proposes actionable solutions to rectify the situation.

“The research identified systemic issues within the Nigeria Police Force that contributes to non-compliance with court orders, including undue political influence, ineffective accountability structures, the lacuna in the law about garnishee proceedings, the centralized police system, poor funding, and so on.

“The report offers a set of recommendations aimed at addressing the identified issues, including improved training for officers, strengthening the oversight and accountability mechanisms of the Nigeria Police Force and the Police Service Commission and improving communications and collaborations between the NPF, courts, civil society and community.

“NOPRIN Foundation believes that addressing non-compliance with court orders is crucial for upholding the principles of justice, fairness, and the rule of law in Nigeria.

“We call upon all relevant stakeholders, including government agencies, the Nigeria Police Force, Legal Practitioners, and civil society, to consider and implement the proposed solution in this report.

Osinaku added that the” research report is a significant milestone in our ongoing efforts to ensure that our criminal justice system operates with integrity and fairness.

She added that “It is our hope that the insights and recommendations presented will serve as a catalyst for positive change and foster a more just and equitable society.

