Nonagenarian’s corpse: Ibadan Central Hospital owner, staffers regain freedom after six days in police custody

A former president of the Ibadan College of Medicine Alumni Association and founder of Ibadan Central Hospital, Dr Abib Olamitoye, on Wednesday, alongside staffers of the hospital regained their freedom after spending six days in police custody over alleged mutilation of the corpse of a 91-year-old woman, who died in their facility.

Olamitoye, who was a former Special Adviser on Health to the Oyo State governor and co-partner, Abib Olamitoye Foundation Ward, University College Hospital (UCH), Ibadan, thanked Nigerian masses for standing firmly by him over recent alleged sabotage and malicious damage being done on some sections of electronic and social media by those, he accused of attempting to pull him down.

He broke his silence vide the hospital’s verified Facebook handle (Ibadan Central Hospital), on Wednesday afternoon, saying he was relieved for the first time in the month of November.

He was quoted by the hospital as thanking God for the release of hospital’s staffers in police custody since the alleged attack on the corpse of a 91-year-old woman, who passed on in the hospital recently.

“Last night, I slept soundly for the first time this November. Today is November 9, 2022. The last eight days, I have witnessed sabotage and a malicious attack on Ibadan Central Hospital. To the glory of God, all the staff members that were apprehended have regained their freedom.

“With the redirection of my mind from the damage being done on radio, the social media attack of our brand and the news of woes being peddled, the burden I felt dropped. I went to bed light hearted and slept soundly. I give God the glory.

“At 65, after establishing the two biggest private hospitals in South West of Lagos, and the two biggest private hospitals in Ibadan, having authored 23 books to help different people from various walks of life develop themselves and create wealth, and having various other companies both in Nigeria and the United Kingdom, which employ over 500 staffers, I thank God for a fulfilled life.

“Relief is, indeed, healing. I thank all of you who believe in my sterling integrity, spartan discipline and impeccable character. I thank you all for your support and and encouragement.





“Yes, there’s always light at the end of the tunnel and I look forward to continued impact in the society and the world at large,” the Chairman, Ibadan Central Hospital stated this in his reaction to the incident.”