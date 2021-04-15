Non-release of funds stalls repair of Tin-Can port road

Non-release of funds by the Federal Government has slowed down the repair of the road linking Tin Can Island Port, Lagos to the Apapa-Oshodi Expressway.

The Federal Controller of Works in Lagos State, Mr. Olukayode Popoola told newsmen recently that the slow pace of repair work along the busy highway was compounding the gridlock on the port access road.

A section of the road leading to the Tin Can Island Port has been under construction for over a year, resulting in difficulty in cargo evacuation and increase in turnaround time of vessels thereby affecting port operations.

According to Mr. Olukayode Popoola, “When you give a job to a contractor and you are paying, he has no reason to delay the job because he wants to make profit as well. But when there is no payment, it will affect the contract. No contractor will want to delay any project when he has funds. I know they are working but lack of funds is a major reason for the delay.

“We will soon open it (the road). We are trying to complete the Tin can section. Once we complete it, we will open the road. You know it is concrete we are using and when you pour concrete, you need to leave it for some days before you allow it to carry load.”

On the repair works on the Marine Bridge linking Wharf Road and Ijora, Popoola said repair of the lane outbound Apapa would be completed in three months while the entire project will last till the end of 2021.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state.

Selfies, video calls and Chinese documentaries: The things you’ll meet onboard Lagos-Ibadan train

The Lagos-Ibadan railway was inaugurated recently for a full paid operation by the Nigerian Railway Corporation after about a year of free test-run. Our reporter joined the train to and fro Lagos from Ibadan and tells his experience in this report…

[ICYMI] Lekki Shootings: Why We Lied About Our Presence — General Taiwo

The Lagos State Judicial Panel of Inquiry probing the killings at Lekki Toll Gate, on Saturday resumed viewing of the 24hrs footage of the October 20, 2020 shooting of #EndSARS protesters by personnel of the Nigerian Army…