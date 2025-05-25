Non-provision of dividends of democracy responsible for voter apathy — NNPP’s Ajadi

A South-West chieftain of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Ambassador Olufemi Ajadi Oguntoyinbo, has said that voter apathy in the country is due to the non-provision of the dividends of democracy to the generality of Nigerians.

Ajadi, who was reacting to a recent bill by the House of Representatives to make voting compulsory and specify sanctions against those who fail to vote in elections, said voter apathy is actually a result of the failure of the political ruling class to provide the dividends of democracy to the populace.

In a statement he personally signed and made available to journalists on Sunday, Ajadi said that when the people see the dividends of democracy, they will be willing to vote during elections, calling on the lawmakers and the entire political class to always put the interests of the electorate as a top priority.

He said that when people only hear about the huge salaries and allowances of the political class and receive nothing from the government in terms of security, healthcare, and education, among others, they tend to question why they even bother to vote during elections.

He said: “If we introduce some benefits like reductions in medical, electricity, and other social amenities bills for holders of voter cards and those who regularly vote during elections, this may also spur the electorate to willingly participate in the voting exercise during elections.

“In reaction to the bill being sponsored by the Federal House of Representatives to make voting compulsory, I wish to state that it is not the right move.

“What the lawmakers should have done is to ask why there is voter apathy. People in the past, especially during the Second Republic, came out voluntarily in large numbers to vote during elections, especially in the South-West region, because there was the provision of the dividends of democracy in the form of free healthcare, free education, and rural development, among others.

“The solution to voter apathy is not the use of force but the provision of the dividends of democracy to the people. When people only hear about constituency project funds without seeing the projects, they will be discouraged from voting in future elections.

“I will also suggest that it would not be out of place to make provisions for holders of voter cards in the form of allowances; this may spur more people to take an interest in voting.

“The political class needs to double their efforts in putting the interests of the masses in their hearts. If you do more for the people, they will willingly come out to vote during elections.

“Also, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) should strive to conduct good elections and ensure that the wishes of the people are reflected in the results of the elections. Many are discouraged from participating in voting because they believe that the electoral commission will not be diligent in its duties.”

