Non-formal learners incorporated into formal schools, Oyo SUBEB commends initiative

The Oyo State Better Education Service Delivery for All programmme (BESDA) under its Intensive Literacy Initiative has enrolled some non-formal learners into formal schools in the state..

Meanwhile, the Oyo State Government has expressed its pleasure about the development.

This was just as the executive chairman of the Oyo State Universal Basic Education Board, Dr Nureni Aderemi Adeniran, lauded the recent development while on a verification tour to all the 21 Local Government Areas in the state that had adopted the initiative.

While noting that the students were evaluated before admission to the schools, he stated that the innovation was a sort of achievement for both the teachers and the government in the state.

“This is a big plus for us in Oyo State. It shows that BESDA is working for us. Though we do not have the actual figure yet, some non-formal learning centres we visited in certain local governments affirmed that some of their learners have been mainstreamed,” Adeniran boasted.

He added that “the Oyo State Government wants to see the majority of students receiving non-formal education admitted into elementary schools.”

In her remarks, the BESDA consultant, Oyo State, Professor Modupe Adelabu, who also oversaw the verification process in some Local Government Areas in the state, appreciated the remarkable turnout made by the BESDA programme.

