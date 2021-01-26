Non-compliance with safety guidelines leading cause of gas explosions, says DPR

The Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) has stated that non-compliance with safety guidelines by retail outlets is a major cause of gas explosions and fire accidents in the country.

This was even as it insisted that gas dealers in the black market were particularly culpable and should be held accountable for the incidents.

In a statement issued at the end of the zonal annual general meeting of oil and gas stakeholders tagged: Oil And Gas Safe Operations And Compliance: DPR As A Business Enabler in Warri, Delta State, Zonal Controller of DPR, Antai Asuquo, was quoted as saying that dealers’ lack of compliance with safety rules and guidelines had resulted in the loss of lives in the sector.

He noted that while urging dealers in the Warri zone comprising Delta, Edo and Ondo states to imbibe safety standards, a gas plant exploded in Agbor, Delta State at the weekend, killing four persons and injuring two others.

Asuquo disclosed that the DPR recently destroyed a gas facility in Ughelli, Delta State, as owners of the plant were caught selling products directly from trucks and indulging in other dangerous practices.

He pledged that the DPR would increase its surveillance activities, stressing that beyond surveillance; it would encourage members of the public to provide useful information on all illegal activities.

He also blamed the increasing explosions and fuel tanker accidents across the country on human error and lack of compliance with safety guidelines by drivers.

