The Olugbon of Orile-Igbon, Oba Francis Alao has called on northern political leaders to allow a Christian to emerge as Senate President in the 10th Assembly for the sake of equity and fairness.

The monarch, in a statement on Wednesday, said since the president and his vice were Muslims, the emergence of a Christian Senate President guarantees balance.

Oba Alao said since Nigeria was a secular state, there must be a consideration for the multiplicity of religions and ethnicities in the emergence of leaders.

He posited that such consideration and sensitivity will foster inclusiveness and a sense of belonging among citizens regardless of their ethnic or religious background.

He, however, stressed that competence and capacity, must not be sacrificed on the altar of religious and ethnic consideration.

The statement read: “I plead with political leaders from the North to allow Senate Presidency to go to Christian southerner in order to balance ethnicity and religion.

“Muslim senate president and speakership don’t speak well of our dear nation. This nation is a secular state which comprises all forms of religion mostly Christians and Muslims. I beg our northern brothers to let us accommodate other religions and give them consideration in the position of authorities.”

The monarch also urged the newly inaugurated leaders across all levels of government to appoint more youths and women so as to tap their energy and brilliance and have a fresh perspective on governance.

