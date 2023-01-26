Nollywood: Your movies have corrupted the society- Mike Bamiloye

By Rachael Omidiji
Founder of Mount Zion Ministries, Evangelist Mike Bamiloye, has accused the Nollywood industry of corrupting the society with the kind of movies displayed on TV.

He has addressed Nigerian celebrities, particularly actors and actresses,who promote nudity, romance, kissing scenes, and other social vices in movies, with the excuse of ‘professionalism.’

He stated this via his Instagram page on Thursday morning, 26th January.

Mike Bamiloye’s remarks about ‘nudity’ and ‘movie romance’ is coming in the wake of the loud nudity in the trending Shanty Town movie.

Frontpage Today

