Nollywood veterans rally behind Hadiza Foundation, hail N850m in humanitarian interventions

…Kosoko, Julius Agwu, Zebrudaya pledge support for Ambassador Umar’s charity initiatives

Leading Nollywood veterans and celebrated comedians have pledged support for the Hajiya Hadiza Foundation (H.H.F.), commending its founder, Ambassador Hadiza Umar, for humanitarian and economic empowerment programmes reportedly worth ₦850 million across Nigeria in the last three years.

The development was contained in a press release issued by Dr Abubakar Jimoh, Member of the H.H.F. Board of Directors, following a press conference held in Abuja at the weekend.

The entertainers praised the Foundation’s interventions among widows of fallen heroes, victims of terrorism, Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs), orphans and indigent students, urging wealthy Nigerians and corporate organisations to support its activities.

Those who pledged support included veteran Nollywood actors, Chief Jide Kosoko and Chief Chika Okpala, popularly known as Zebrudaya, as well as ace comedian Julius Agwu.

Kosoko attributed Umar’s passion for humanitarian service to her difficult childhood, recalling that she lost both parents and 12 siblings at the age of 13.

He said her personal experiences of poverty and deprivation had shaped her determination to assist disadvantaged Nigerians.

“We must all rally round and support the humanitarian work of this young lady. There are many Nigerians out there who are far richer than her but have refused to help the less privileged. I urge those wealthy Nigerians to emulate the kind gesture of the Hajiya Hadiza Foundation. We promise to support her through our various platforms,” Kosoko said.

Agwu commended the Foundation for supporting vulnerable groups, particularly widows, orphans and indigent students. He also expressed readiness to collaborate with H.H.F. on economic empowerment programmes for women and youths in rural communities.

Similarly, Okpala applauded Umar’s interventions in underserved communities and IDP camps, appealing to the Foundation to extend assistance to ageing and financially distressed Nollywood actors, musicians and comedians facing health challenges.

Responding, Umar disclosed that the Foundation had implemented humanitarian and economic empowerment projects worth approximately ₦850 million in the last three years.

She said its interventions included vocational skills training, livelihood support, scholarships and the distribution of grinding machines, sewing machines, hairdressing and barbing kits, generators and cash assistance to thousands of beneficiaries.

According to her, the programmes particularly target widows of fallen heroes in the North-East, victims of terrorism and displaced persons in various camps.

Umar said the Foundation’s mission went beyond emergency relief to equipping vulnerable Nigerians with the skills and resources needed to achieve economic independence.

Describing H.H.F. as a lasting legacy she hopes to bequeath to her child, she thanked the entertainers for their endorsement and pledged to sustain the Foundation’s humanitarian activities.

The Foundation called on philanthropists, corporate organisations and well-meaning Nigerians to partner with it in expanding its interventions and improving the welfare of vulnerable citizens.