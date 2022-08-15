Nollywood stars, movie lovers turn up for the premiere of ‘The Stranger I Know’

The much-anticipated Nollywood movie ‘The Stranger I Know’ premiered on Saturday, August 13, as Nollywood stars, filmmakers, and movie lovers graced the red carpet in beauty and style.

The movie which is set to be in Cinemas nationwide from August 19 features Nollywood actors such as Deyemi Okanlawon, Toyin Abraham, Aderonke Moyinlorun, Bimbo Akintola, Dayo Amusa, Akin Lewis, Bianca Ugowanne, Steven Enagbare, and directed by Akin-Tijani Balogun.

The movie which is a story about love and forgiveness had the audience rolling with laughter in their seats. Reacting to this positive reaction, The Lead actor in the movie, Deyemi Okanlawon stated, “It is really an amazing and touching movie, and I think it is a must-see for everyone, it is a feel-good movie, and I am certain Nigerians would love it.”

The Executive Producer, Aderonke Moyinlorun also stated “It’s so surreal to have these amazing people show up for the screening of The Stranger I know. I am passionate about telling stories that are relatable. The Stranger I know is a story of love and forgiveness and I know that the Nigerian audience will love it. It will start showing in cinemas nationwide from August 19.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

6 Handworks That Do Not Lose Relevance In Nigeria You Should Learn

Handwork is a skill that requires you to use your hands to render services or products to people. It involves the use of your hands and knowledge to solve problems creatively. However, it takes months of learning as an apprentice to get enough knowledge to stand on your own. In Nigeria, the duration of learning varies depending on your interests…

Top 10 Business Ideas In Nigeria You Can Start With 100,000 Naira

In a country where economic deficit and unemployment have become the order of the day, conceptualizing a business idea in Nigeria and subsequently starting it can be likened to a goldmine which offers an opportunity for people to tap into a better livelihood…

We Never Had It This Bad In Nigeria, Says Sanusi

Former governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and 14th Emir of Kano, Sanusi Lamido Sanusi, on Thursday, in Lagos, expressed great concerns about the current state of the country, saying Nigeria and its people had never had it as bad as it is currently in history…