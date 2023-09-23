Nollywood actress, producer and writer, Adeboye Victoria Remilekun gives insight into her journey in the Nigerian entertainment industry in this interview by ADERONKE ADESANYA.

What attracted you to take up a career in acting?

My passion, talent, strength and my love for arts made me choose acting as a career.

How was your first experience in the industry?

I found myself in a different world entirely.

How and when did you discover your passion for acting?

I discovered my talent when I was 10 years old and through the applause I get whenever I participated in any acting role.





Can you tell us more about your production?

Of course, I’ve always had the dream of becoming a producer someday and I feel blessed to have produced movies like Iriri mi and IDERA. They were quite challenging but then they came out successfully.

How has the industry been for you so far? Any challenges?

To be sincere, it has been a journey with different challenges. An example is that, at times, I face financial challenges, especially when it comes to rolling out productions. Also, I had some challenges when I started my acting career as a young individual trying to make her way into the industry.

Asides acting, is there any other thing you engage in?

I write and that has actually given me an edge in the industry, I also do create contents on Tiktok when I’m not on set.

How profitable has the acting career been for you?

Yes, we bless God. Acting and script-writing have made me who I am today.

Who do you regard as your role model in the industry and are you shaping your career after her’s?

I will say Broda Shaggi, I’ve always appreciated his ability to own a part and depict the characters in the plays he’s in with accuracy. I conducted a lot of research on him and found out that he spends a lot of time on character development, rehearsals, acting practice, and improvements in the quality of the projects he works on. I appreciate his professionalism and hard ethic as an actor, both of which I aim to follow.

What has been your most memorable experience on set?

The very first time I was paired to act with my role model on set.

Do you have professional training in any acting techniques?

Not really. I work on myself personally.

What productions have you acted in before?

Several ones, such as “IDERA” and “Iriri mi” among others.

Have you progressed in your acting career as you have expected?

I am thrilled with the progress of my acting career. I am proud about my accomplishments and the path my career has taken so far and I am grateful to God.

As a producer, what’s your experience with video editing/production software?

I love learning about every aspect of the film-making process from storyboarding to shooting to release, and everything in between. I’m especially interested in graphic design and 2D animation, and I’ve used online videos to teach myself after effects. I’m learning Adobe Audition, too, so that I can do sound editing. Because of my history of teaching myself new technologies, I’m confident that I can learn any software used by any team.

When performing with others on set, do you prefer to work individually or as a group?

I prefer working as a group because I feel like we can come up with more creative ideas when collaborating than if we were working individually. However, I also know that sometimes it’s necessary to work alone in order to prepare for a performance or rehearsal. In those situations, I make sure to communicate clearly with my fellow actors about what I’m doing.

The entertainment industry is said to be full of stress and pressure; what do you do to tackle the pressure that comes with your work?

Truly, stress and pressure come with my work but I help myself by trying not to over work myself.

Have you ever had to choose between the quality of a project or meeting the deadline? If so, how did you do it?

I’ve come across several situations where I had to choose between the quality of a production and the intended deadline. I aim to find a balance between the two. In my most recent project, I accelerated the production so that the quality didn’t falter. I also found ways to maintain the production’s quality despite having to work faster to meet the original deadline. Thankfully, my experience as a producer helped me mitigate these situations.

What are some of your most valuable skills as an actress?

I think the two most particularly valuable skills for me are memorisation and the ability to observe, enact behaviours, expressions, and tones. It is also useful to have good interpersonal skills and be able to speak in various vocal styles and dialects. I have an excellent memory which is helpful for memorizing lines and my expressive abilities help me to enact characters easily.

Tell me about your communication style?

In film, and especially on set, I work with people, day in and day out. And while many jobs allow for a quick text check-in, film often has you face-to-face with editors, producers, actors, investors, screenwriters, and more. You need to be an effective communicator to work with this diverse group as you seek their buy-in and opinions.

What do you think is the most important aspect of personal hygiene for actresses?

I believe that the most important aspect of personal hygiene for actresses is having a consistent and well-maintained beauty routine. This includes taking care of your skin, hair, nails, and overall appearance. It’s essential to stay on top of these things so you look your best at all times. As an actress, it’s also important to make sure you are keeping up with any makeup or costume changes required by the role. Having a good understanding of what products work best for your skin type and hair texture will help ensure you always look your best. Finally, I think it’s important to practice proper hygiene habits such as washing hands regularly and using deodorant. These small steps can go a long way in helping you maintain a professional image.

How would you react if you received a negative review of a performance?

If the criticism is valid, I use the feedback to understand my performance and think of how to improve it in the future. If the criticism is baseless, then I try to ignore it. People are not always going to like what you do, and they have the right to express their opinions. I am grateful for all kinds of reviews, both good and bad, because it would be worse to not receive any feedback at all. It’s actually a normal thing for anyone who is willing to improve on her craft. Critics make me want to do greater things.

What value do you think Nollywood movies offer to the people?

Nollywood movies help to correct the abnormalities in the society and promote our culture.

How would you describe your personality as an actress?

I would describe my personality as an actress as passionate, creative, and self-driven. I am passionate about the craft of acting and strive to bring out the best in every role I take on. I have a strong sense of creativity that allows me to think outside the box when it comes to creating unique characters and telling stories through my performances. Finally, I am highly motivated and always looking for ways to improve my skills and grow as an artist. I believe these qualities make me an ideal candidate for this position.

What is your greatest strength as an actress?

My greatest strength as an actress is my ability to connect with others on stage or in front of the camera. I am able to make those around me feel comfortable and confident while performing, which allows us to create more realistic performances. In my last production, I was able to bring out the best in everyone on stage by making them feel valued and appreciated.

Moving forward, what are your plans for the rest of the year?

I would like to shoot a production and also have an evaluation of the year 2023.

Tell us something about yourself that is not of general knowledge?

I will like to call myself a deep thinker.

What advice do you have for young people who are just starting their careers, specifically in relation to Nollywood?

Believe in yourself, never give up and don’t be carried away by peer pressures

Do you have any news for your fans? Something they should expect or anticipate in the coming days.

They should be expecting something big from me soon…

What would you want to say to your fans out there?

They should keep supporting me; I am nobody without them.

