Nollywood movie ‘Invaders’ showcases Nigeria’s efforts to tackle ethno-tribal division — Producer

Producer of blockbuster movies including Ikemba,’ Mr. James Oguejiofor, has said his newly produced Nollywood movie titled ‘Invaders’ is to showcase Nigeria’s efforts to tackle tribal division plaguing the country.

Oguejiofor, at the unveiling of the blockbuster movie urged Nigerians to shun campaign of disunity during the electioneering period and promote peaceful cohesion.

The movie which had the support of Ajatel Media Ltd, premiered on Friday night, had an array of A-list actors in attendance, in Abuja.

Oguejiofor said the movie also depicted how politicians use campaigns to drive ethno-religious sentiments to achieve their rapacious interests.

He said: “Anybody that causes chaos among the united people and creates disunity is an invader. As a filmmaker, it is time for me to do something like this, because we all want peace and unity in Nigeria, and, looking at the situation of this country, we have never been divided the way we are today, no matter how we pretend about it and this is a fact.

“The division we are experiencing now is not because we want to be divided, but it is because few individuals want to divide us due to their selfish interest.”

The film producer, however, called on all actors in the movie industry to make a paradigm shift in telling stories that would drive the needed change in Nigeria.

“External forces are also contributing to the division we are experiencing today in Nigeria. So, it is imperative for me as a filmmaker to look in that direction instead of looking for films that entertain the people. If people want to be entertained, they should go and watch comedy or one thousand laughs.

“We need to send messages that will change the narratives that will impact people, especially youths. This is because youths are the ones who are most affected, while carrying out these selfish and division campaigns, especially during elections,” he said.

Oguejiofor expressed optimism that 50 million people, out of 200 million Nigerians, would watch the movie.

“I believe that at least 100,000 Nigerians will have that change and see the reality of what is happening.

“This is important because when politicians approach you with all selfish and division campaign, you say no. I now know what you know because I watched ‘Invaders’.”

In her remarks, the Production Coordinator, The Invaders, Julian Uchendu, described the movie as a story that expresses the unity, peace and love of Nigeria.

Uchendu said: “Nigeria is a beautiful and peaceful country. So, we release the movie to tell Nigerians that we need peace, love and unity to make this country a better place.





“This film serves as diary of a detribalised leader. We have used Hausa, Igbo, Fulani and Yoruba to tell the story that we are all one, we are not divided, we are all Nigerians.”