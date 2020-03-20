Nollywood diva, Omotola Jalade, honoured in Togo

Nollywood actress, Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde, has been recognised for her work in Togo. She said she was acknowledged for what she does with women. The actress took to her social media page to share the good news with her fans and followers. Taking to the photo-sharing app, Instagram, the mother of four who is popularly known as Omosexy said that she was recognised for the work she has been doing with women, beyond her achievements in the movie industry.

Omotola is well-known for her philanthropic servicesthrough her non-governmental organisation called the Omotola Youth Empowerment While expressing her gratitude to the organisers of the event, the actress said that people doing good things in society are rarely celebrated.

According to her, it is when they do wrong that they are talked about.

Noting that Togo is a small country, the film star said she wasn’t expecting so much from them. But she stated that the people surpassed her expectations in the way she was treated.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Senator Shuaibu Returns To APC Secretariat Says I’m Not Sure Oshiomhole Will Heed My Advice

Estranged deputy national chairman, North of the All Progressives Congress, Senator Lawan Shuaibu returned to the party national secretariat on Wednesday. Recall that the national chairman of the party, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole announced the reversal of the suspension of Senator Shuaibu and the… Read full story

Covid-19: Lagos Govt To Shut Down Schools From Monday

Lagos State government said it is closing down all public and private schools in the state from Monday, 23rd March 2020 as part of the preventive measures against the spread of the coronavirus pandemic. The State Commissioner for Education, Mrs. Folashade Adefisayo, disclosed this in a statement made available to… Read full story

FG Reduces Petrol Price To N130 From N145

The Federal Government may have directed the reduction in the petrol price from N145 per litre to about N130. Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Timipre Sylva, had last week said the government was in consultation with relevant stakeholders on the possibility of reducing the petrol price following the crash… Read full story