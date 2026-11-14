Nollywood creatives should not pay for art with their well-being —Scarlet Gomez

Nollywood actress, Scarlet Gomez, has raised concerns over the treatment of actors and production crew members in the Nigerian film industry, calling for better working conditions, fair remuneration and improved welfare for entertainment professionals.

The actress expressed her concerns in a lengthy statement shared on her Instagram page on Thursday, drawing attention to what she described as the less visible challenges behind the glamour associated with film production.

According to her, actors, directors and other crew members are often subjected to exhausting working schedules, with some expected to work from morning until the early hours of the following day and return to set after only a few hours of rest.

She described the situation as unhealthy and questioned the industry’s acceptance of working conditions that leave professionals physically and emotionally exhausted.

Gomez also alleged that some production teams fail to provide adequate meals and accommodation for cast and crew members, while workers sometimes fall ill on set without receiving proper attention.

She further raised concerns about delayed payments, noting that some creatives wait for months before receiving money for work already completed.

The actress argued that speaking against such practices could affect professionals’ chances of securing future jobs, as those who demand better treatment are sometimes labelled difficult, unprofessional or unwilling to cooperate.

She said the fear of losing opportunities has made some workers tolerate conditions they would otherwise challenge.

Gomez also criticised the practice of undercutting fellow professionals by accepting significantly lower payments to secure roles or production opportunities, describing it as a development that weakens collective efforts to improve industry standards.

She called on actors and other entertainment professionals to support one another rather than undermine colleagues who speak about their experiences.

The actress, however, acknowledged that some producers provide fair remuneration and maintain decent working environments, stressing that adequate welfare should be considered a basic responsibility rather than a special privilege.

She also questioned whether previous generations of actors had benefited from enduring similar conditions, suggesting that years of hard work had not necessarily translated into better welfare for many professionals.

Concluding her statement, Gomez wrote: “No work of art should demand that its creators become the sacrifice.”

Her comments have brought renewed attention to conversations about labour practices in Nollywood, particularly the relationship between production costs, working hours and the welfare of people responsible for bringing films to life.

The Nigerian film industry has experienced considerable growth in recent years, with increased production, international distribution deals and the expansion of streaming platforms creating more opportunities for actors and other professionals.

However, concerns about remuneration, production standards, working conditions and contractual agreements have remained part of conversations surrounding the industry’s development.

Gomez’s intervention also raises questions about the responsibilities of producers and production companies towards the people they engage for their projects.

Beyond the performances seen on screen, film production involves several professionals working behind the scenes, including directors, cinematographers, editors, makeup artists, costume designers and production assistants.

For many of these workers, the quality of their working environment and the prompt payment of agreed fees remain important aspects of sustaining a career in the industry.

The actress’s statement has therefore renewed calls for greater attention to the welfare of entertainment professionals and the need for industry stakeholders to establish standards that protect workers while supporting sustainable film production.