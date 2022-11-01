Nollywood celebrities, singers mourn loss of Davido’s son, Ifeanyi

Condolences and tributes have continued to follow the tragic loss of Davido’s son, Ifeanyi Adeleke, who was confirmed dead after drowning in his father’s home pool in Lagos.

The death of Ifeanyi who recently marked his third birthday on October 20 came as a rude shock to many.

Mourning the death of the boy, Nigerian celebrities in their numbers have taken to different social media platforms to express their shock over the loss and extended prayers to the singer and his entire family during this difficult phase.

The celebrities described the pain of losing a child as a deep one which no parent deserves to go through.

Commiserating with the singer, Popular Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie wrote: “This hit so hard. No parent deserves to go through the pain of losing a child. Sending my condolences to Davido, Chioma and the entire Adeleke family. May God give you the strength to pull through this trying period.”

Another actor, Williams Uchemba wrote: “I said I won’t believe anything on social media until I personally confirm myself. I prayed for it to be a lie. I am upset, pained and confused. Nobody deserves to feel this pain.

“Please say a prayer for David, Chioma and the entire family. Nobody deserves this kind of pain. Rest up little one.”

Popular comedian, Ayo Makun known popularly as AY said: “Dear Lord, we will never understand why you would give us a blessing and allow the devil to take it so quickly. No parents want to outlive their children, and it’s really not fair on the few good people who do a lot to help others keep their own children alive, by giving them hopes for a better tomorrow.”

Mercy Aigbe stated: “Completely heart-broken! May God Console Ifeanyi’s parents, David and Chioma.”

Movie star Uche Ogbodo wrote: “No parent deserves the pain, I swear down! I have been hurting since last night. I feel Ifeanyi’s pain so much. God, why? My heart is really broken. God, please console my Igbo sister Chioma and Davido.”

Muyiwa Ademola wrote, “It is one of the saddest things when kids are being buried by parents. We really wish it never happened! May The Almighty gives the parents and the entire Adeleke family the strength to bear this loss.”

Singer Mr P wrote: “My thoughts and prayers are with Davido and Chioma. No parent deserves what they are going through right now. Please pray for them.”

Actress Dakore Egbuson wrote: “So heartbreaking earth-shattering news, I was really hoping this was a wicked rumour but ahhhh!!!! this is every parent’s WORST nightmare….God, please console in the way only you know how my sincere condolences to Davido, Chioma and their entire families.”