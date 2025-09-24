Nollywood actress Mercy Aigbe loses mother

Nollywood actress, Mercy Aigbe, on Wednesday announced the death of her mother.
She broke the news on Instagram with a candlelight image against a broken heart background, captioned: “R.I.P Mum.”
The post continues to attract condolence messages from colleagues, fans, and friends in the entertainment industry.
The development comes two months after Nollywood actor Odunlade Adekola announced the passing of his father, Pastor N.A. Adekola.
He had shared the news on Instagram with a photo of his late father and the caption, “Rest on my daddy.”
Though the cause of death was not disclosed, the announcement also drew a flood of condolences on social media.
