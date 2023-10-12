Delectable Nollywood actress, Funmi Awelewa, also popularly called ‘Morili Omo Ibadan’ for her comical roles has upped her game by stepping up from acting to directing.

In a statement released by the talented actress, she has made her debut as a director in a new short movie, ‘A Wish’, which is a true life story.

The movie was shot on location in Ibadan by her production company, Faab Entertainment. According to her, it was filmed at the actual places where she grew up and had her childhood.

She said, “it was really an awesome experience, though very tasking for me to direct this movie because it’s a true story of my life. It is one story very dear to my heart, hence my resolve to take the risk and direct it myself and I thank God it turns out just the way I wanted it. It’s a very wonderful production in all ramifications.”

The plot of the movie is based on how she left home to pursue her acting career, not knowing that her mother was suffering from eye problems that eventually led to her blindness.

Speaking on the movie, Awelewa stated that, “we often neglect our loved ones, especially parents in our quests for better life and many times, they have issues, especially health wise they go through but don’t have the opportunity to discuss it with their children since they rarely see them one on one.

“I want to use this movie to correct that misdeed. No matter how busy we are, we should always create time for our parents, check on them, talk to them and always advise and assist them to check their health status as often as possible.”

The movie started screening on her YouTube channel, FaabTV on October 12, which also is her 35th birthday.

Funmi Awelewa was introduced into Nollywood by Sola Kosoko in 2013. She made her acting debut the same year when she appeared in the film ‘Wosi Kenke’. She would lated be mentored by veteran Nollywood actor, writer, and director, Antar Laniyan.

She is also a philanthropist and the founder of Funmi Awelewa Foundation, which is a non-governmental foundation that caters for the visually impaired. She is also an entrepreneur and creator of Glow Envy beauty and skincare products.

She owns her own production company, FAAB Entertainment and her production credits include ‘Aromimawe’, ‘Omo Ibadan’, ‘Natasha’, Gbakoje’, Ebudola’, ‘Morili Bilisi’ and ‘Ewon Ife’.

Funmi Awelewa, before delving into acting in 2013, while being an undergraduate at the University of Ibadan was also into fashion designing. The actress mulls a comeback with her fashion brand, FashionENVY.

