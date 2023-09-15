Nollywood actress, Cindy Amadi is dead

The late Amadi co-starred in the lesbian movie “Ife” alongside MTV Shuga’s Uzomaka Aniunoh, which was made by Nse Ikpe-Etim’s sister, Uyaiedu Ikpe-Etim.

The movie’s producers made the announcement official in a statement posted on its Instagram page on Thursday, September 14, 2023.

The statement read, “We are greatly, deeply, and unbelievably saddened to learn about the passing of Cindy Amadi, who played Adaora in #ìféthemovie.

“We cannot begin to imagine the pain and loss her family feel right now. On behalf of our entire cast and crew, we send our deepest condolences to her family and wish them all the comfort they need at this time.

“Rest in Peace, Cindy. Thank you for sharing your gift with us. We will always remember you and you live on in our hearts forever.”

A filmmaker and producer of “Ife”, Pamela Adie, also confirmed the actress’ death on her Facebook story saying, “This wasn’t the plan, Cindy. I promised you we’d make the sequel and you were excited. I’m sorry we couldn’t complete it in time. But we will complete it…for you. Rest in peace for now.”

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE