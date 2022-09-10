Nollywood Actress, Bose Akinola declares for Oyo TAMPAN governorship

Nollywood Actress, Bose Akinola, has declared her intention to contest as next governor of Theatre Arts and Motion Pictures Producers Association of Nigeria (TAMPAN), Oyo State chapter.

Speaking during her official declaration held at the Cultural Centre, Mokola, Ibadan, Akinola unveiled her plans for Oyo TAMPAN if elected to pilot the affairs of the association.

Akinola stated that her plans for the Oyo TAMPAN include the establishment of TAMPAN online Television for series movies for producers in the state.

The Nollywood actress, who was a former chairman of TAMPAN, Lagelu Local Government, explained that some of the challenges being faced by its members will be solved if elected.

Stating the challenges, she explained that some of the challenges of the association included inappropriate retirement plan for its members, which, according to her, would be acted upon if elected.

She, however, sought the support of members in the coming election while she pledged to keep to promises made if elected as the next TAMPAN Governor of the state.

