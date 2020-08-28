Nollywood actress, Ayo AdeyKosh emerges governor, TAMPAN USA chapter

Following an election held on Sunday, August 9, 2020, Nollywood filmmaker, Ayo AdeyKosh, has emerged the new governor of the Theatre Arts and Motion Picture Producers Association of Nigeria (TAMPAN), USA chapter.

The election, which is first of its kind and has produced Mrs AdeyKosh as the suitable candidate for the position with support from other Nollywood actors in the diaspora, will see her leading the affairs of the TAMPAN USA Zone 2 for a stipulated period of time.

Ayo AdeyKosh is a USA-based Nollywood actress, producer, scriptwriter and dialogue director. Away from film business, she is an accomplished entrepreneur and CEO of Eventsonbudget, a corporate outfit that caters for wedding and events decor.

Some of the actors she has collaborated with include Doris Simeon, Yomi Gold, Toyin Adewale, Bimbo Akintola, Shola Kosoko and a host of others.

Ayo has produced and starred in numerous movies including ‘Shindara’, ‘Compromise’, ‘Oga Madam’, ‘Asiri’, ‘Love Web’, ‘Iwe Igbelu’ among many others.

The emergence of Ayo AdeyKosh, according to stakeholders, is seen to be a right move in the most justifiable direction as this would further elevate the image of the TAMPAN to greater heights abroad and at home.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Naira Heads To N500 To Dollar At Parallel Market

FOLLOWING the directive by the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) to authorized dealers to only open Forms M (a mandatory statutory document to be completed by all importers in Nigeria) for payments in favour of the ultimate supplier of the product or service, with immediate effect, signs have emerged that this will shrink extra source of dollar supply to the parallel market and push the exchange rate to N500/US$…

How The Herbalist Planned My Escape ― Suspected Ibadan Serial Killer

Suspected Ibadan serial killer, Sunday Shodipe, who recently escaped from police custody before he was finally rearrested last Sunday, has narrated how the herbalist with whom he was arrested, Adedokun Yinusa, planned his escape. Shodipe (19), spoke with the Tribune Online shortly after he was paraded by the Oyo State Commissioner of Police, Mr Joe Nwachukwu Enwonwu, at the police command, Eleyele, Ibadan, on Wednesday…

Nigeria’s Q2 GDP Decline Better Than Forecast —Presidency

THE Presidency has said that the 2nd Quarter (Q2) 2020 Gross domestic product (GDP) estimates, which measures economic growth, published by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) published on Monday showed that the Nigerian economy performed better than expected…

‘Frequency Of S3xual Intercourse Has Nothing To Do With Enlarged Prostate’

Many men are not aware that with age, they stand a higher chance of developing difficulty urinating. In this interview by Sade Oguntola, a consultant urologist at the University College Hospital, Ibadan. Dr Augustus Takure says prostate enlargement, whose symptoms could include difficulty in urination, is inevitable in all men…