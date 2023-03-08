Segun Adebayo

Veteran actor, Ojo Arowosafe, popular as Fadeyi Oloro is dead. The actor died on Tuesday after a protracted kidney failure that kept him in and out of the hospital for over three years.

Nigerian Tribune gathered that the actor known for his traditionalist role in many of his movies, had been reaching out to kind-hearted Nigerians for financial assistance for some time. Still, none seemed to have come his way.

Before his death, the Arelu famed actor was said to have struggled to cope with life as his daughter revealed on an Instagram live session days back that his father was served quit notice and would be forced to leave his current home if urgent financial assistance didn’t come his way.

His death came barely three weeks after London Pastor Tunde Adegboyega pledged to give 3 million naira to the ailing actor after he saw his video on Instagram, where he could barely mutter words.

His daughter, who recently joined an Instagram live session with popular OAP Daddy Freeze, shared details of her father’s predicament.

She revealed that her father’s landlord served them an eviction notice for failing to pay his rent, the amount she did not specify.

She said in January, doctors at the University College Hospital (UCH) in Ibadan diagnosed her dad with kidney-related ailments, among other things.

Some veteran actors and colleagues of the deceased who spoke with Nigerian Tribune on Tuesday evening had denied the actor’s death as they claimed they were yet to be briefed.

But a call placed to Saidi Balogun for confirmation was returned with a simple text message that read, “Fadeyi is gone.”





Further information pieced together revealed that the deceased actor made frantic efforts to reach out to some prominent Nigerians to save his life, but the help came too late.

The President of the Theatre Arts and Motion Pictures Association of Nigeria (TAMPAN), Bolaji Amusan, couldn’t be reached as of the time of this report as his line was engaged.

Some of his colleagues, especially the junior ones, have flooded the social media space with pictures of Fadeyi as they lamented his death and prayed for his family.