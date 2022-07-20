Noirledge releases Akingbogun’s novellas

Noirledge Publishing has released Akin Akingbogun’s novellas, Waste of sin and Blood in the Water.

Released under its Winepress imprint, the new publication which has the two novellas published as one treats two distinct and independent stories that will keep the reader engrossed to the very end.

Waste of sin focuses on Julia and Stephanie, who live in two different worlds but stem from a single past and are controlled by a medical condition; each woman springing up when the spells occur. Julia is just fine with her bland relationship with Danny.

Stephanie is enlivened with her erotic affair with Alex. Danny knows about Stephanie and Julia, and Alex finds out shortly.

But one revelation sets both men on the same mission: Alex to rescue Stephanie from Danny; Danny to rescue Julia from Alex.

Blood in the Water is about two friends who set out for an evening of mad fun to celebrate a small win, they had no idea how the night would turn.

They decide to take two girls home, only for events to go awry. It was going to be the longest night of their lives—one that would change their lives forever.

The two friends would soon learn that their pleasures are their ultimate weakness and undoing.

The new novellas were recently unveiled at a reading and interactive session with the author in Lagos.

During the unveiling, the author also engaged with and signed copies of the book for the audience.

Akingbogun is one of the best writers of thriller novellas.

His sub-genre and the style of writing is quite unique and one that keeps his readers on their toes until the last page.

While he enjoys novel-length fiction, he has a great preference for novellas.





Away from the keyboard and computer screen, Akin is a certified business leadership coach, performance coach, public speaker and trainer.

He is a civil engineer with experience in the downstream oil and gas sector in Nigeria.

As a trainer and coach, he is passionate about teaching young adults the tenets and principles of living a purposeful life.