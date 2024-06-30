The Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu, along with his counterparts in the Ministry of Petroleum Resources, Ministers Heineken Lokpobiri (Oil) and Ekperikpe Ekpo (Gas), are set to convene with global energy stakeholders at the 23rd annual NOG Energy Week in Abuja from July 1st to July 4th, 2024.

Organized by DMG Events, the event will bring together stakeholders from the energy, oil, and gas sectors to discuss and engage directly with the ministers.

The focus will be on transforming Nigeria’s energy mix through deliberation and actionable strategies.

ALSO READ:Gunmen abduct pastor in Ondo

Minister Adelabu has underscored the importance of enhancing local content in Nigeria’s power sector to drive sustainable growth and development.

He emphasized the need for increased participation of local businesses in the power industry to stimulate economic growth and create job opportunities within the country.

Adelabu is slated to participate in a session titled ‘Navigating Nigeria’s Pathway to Achieving Energy Security Sustainably on the Journey to Net Zero’.

During this session, he will outline the government’s plans for achieving sustainable energy security and address key issues shaping Nigeria’s energy landscape alongside industry leaders.

According to Tribune Online, the event is expected to draw more than 800 delegates, 115 industry expert speakers, 7,000 attendees, and 350 exhibiting companies, highlighting its significance in shaping the future of Nigeria’s energy sector.