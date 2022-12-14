NOCSON challenges Buhari to publish names of oil thieves

THE President, Network of Civil Society Organisations of Nigeria (NOCSON), Comrade Emmanuel Ogbidi, has, dared the Federal Government to release names of those involved in oil theft and illegal bunkering in the country irrespective of status of the individuals.

He made the call at the World Human Rights Day in Benin City, the Edo State capital.

Ogbidi said oil theft and illegal bunkering have sabotaged the nation’s economy, adding that President Muhammadu Buhari must muster the courage to name them for Nigerians to know who their really enemies are.

“At this point in time, we want to call on President Buhari to publish the names of oil thieves as discovered by the series of operations of the Independent Security Contract that was awarded to the former Niger Delta warlord, Government Tompolo.

“Whether within the security agencies, within the political class or among the elite, the president of this country must find the courage to, as a matter of urgency, identify and publish the names of oil thieves and oil bunkers in this country who have sabotaged our economy and further worsened the suffering of Nigerians,” he said.

While decrying the level of insecurity in the country, Ogbidi said the government of the day must rise up to the task of protecting the lives of citizens just as he urged him to address the issue of hunger and starvation in the country.

He maintained that NOCSON as a group had mapped out plans on how to address the issue of human rights abuses.

He pointed out that NOCSON would work with the police, Edo State Command to ensure that human rights violation is brought to the barest level in the state.

“We shall be visiting various divisions to look at issues that bother on human rights and to see how the dignity and the rights of our people will be protected and to ensure that they are not violated.

“We will be looking at issues of prolonged and unnecessary detentions, bail issues and issues of human rights abuse and tortures, as well as other things that bother on the rights of our people.

“I want to appreciate the new Commissioner of Police in Edo State for his desire to ensure that the sustenance of human rights is in top gear in the state and deem it fit to accept and collaborate with the NOCSON to mark this year’s day of world human rights activities.

