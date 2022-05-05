Nobody with conscience will allow bloodletting in Nigeria — Hayatudeen

The bloodletting across Nigeria occasioned by the heightened insecurity is not what anyone with a conscience would allow to fester, a presidential aspirant of the main opposition party, Alhaji Mohammed Hayatudeen has said.

He said this on Wednesday while canvassing the support of members of the House of Representatives who gathered at the Abuja home of the Minority Leader of the Federal House of Representatives, Ndudi Elumelu.

According to him “nobody with a conscience would see our sons and daughters and their grandchildren and mothers and sisters and aunts and uncles being slaughtered all over the land,” and stand aloof.

He said he had early exposure to strategic thinking and decision making to turn Nigeria around from a bloodletting nation to the once enterprising nation by aligning the private, public and civil society organisations to boost the activities of the small, medium enterprises in Nigeria.

According to him, Nigerians are yearning for the return of the nation’s liberalism, which would make the population unleash her potential for economic growth as against the pervasive bloodletting that has stunted the nation’s economic growth and development.

Hayatudeen told the lawmakers of the green chambers and critical component of the PDP delegates to the elective convention that at 30 he was saddled with the responsibility to turn the fortunes of the New Nigeria Development Company with over 100 companies in its portfolio.





He noted that the task was one that exposed him to navigating the pressure from the 19 northern governors and other interests while he built the fortunes of the company southwards.

He said his role in the government think-tank, the National Economic Summit Group (NESG), particularly with former President Olusegun Obasanjo witnessed tremendous economic rise for Nigeria, all if which he said had been eroded by the President Muhammadu Buhari Administration.

His words: “We collaborated with Obasanjo in the host of endeavours in order to deliver most of the reforms that he had unleashed and opened up the economic and private spaces.

“Remember that time, growth rates were in the region of six to seven to 10%, for a sustained period of time, and therefore Nigeria saw better times during that period.

“Unfortunately, we have seen a lot of these frontiers of reform being rolled back. My major motivation, for someone with my background, and as somebody with a proven track record of transformation, is to go back and unlock the switch. Turn it on again, and take this country to the stratosphere.

“Nigerians from phenomenal people the entrepreneurial energy that flows through the veins in Nigeria is unparalleled. I can only compare it to the United States because the human ingenuity in this country is unbelievable but there are barriers that are holding us back.

“We need to unleash those energies, roll back the frontiers of government and give expression and hope to the Nigerian private sector, represented by small, medium, large scale industries, to actually come in and play their part by incentivising them, removing all manner of controls and obstacles.

“I think, if left to themselves, of course, with reasonable checks and balances, we can actually make this country one of the greatest nations on the face of this planet,” Hayatudeen told the lawmakers.