Nobody will loot, share revenue generated from Bauchi oil – Peter Obi assures

Presidential Candidate of the Labour Party (LP) Peter Obi, has assured the people of Bauchi state that if elected as the next President of the country, his administration will ensure that money generated from the recently discovered oil in the State will not be shared or looted.

Peter Obi who was in Bauchi on Thursday to Flagg off his presidential campaign declared that the revenue generated will be explored and used to develop the people and the area and will not be for sharing.

The LP presidential candidate also told his supporters that the hide and skin industry in the State will be developed and turned into a production centre for export in order to open another channel of revenue generation for both the state government and the federal government.

According to him, taking back Nigeria entails that we change the country from Consumption to Production and to achieve that, the country must be well-secured.

Peter Obi said, “We cannot achieve anything if the country is not secured and it would be the top priority of Datti and I to secure the land and return the people to the farms.”

The LP candidate however noted that he and his running mate, Ahmed Datti’s projection to pull the people out of poverty, especially in the Northern parts of the country, will not be possible if the land is not secured.

He explained the reason security will be their number one priority if elected into office come February 25, 2023, stressing that without security, no development can be made.

According to the former Governor of Anambra state, “Datti and I have the key to unlocking the wealth of the North which is embedded in the vast arable land in the region.”

The VP candidate, Senator Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed, the National Chairman of the Party, Bar Julius Abure and other leaders of the party underscored the candidate’s position about the Labour Party’s desire to pull people out of poverty, develop education and health infrastructures and create job for the vibrant youths.

Earlier before the rally, on arrival in Bauchi, Peter Obi and his team comprising the running mate, Senator Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed and National Chairman of the Labour Party, Bar Julius Abure paid a courtesy call on the Emir of Bauchi, Dr. Rilwanu Suleman Adamu, in his palace.





The royal father, who received them with his chiefs and other prominent sons of the ancient city, wished them well in their heart desires.

Peter Obi had told him that he and his Vice are in the race because they feel they have the key to help Nigerian youths take back their country and rebuild it.