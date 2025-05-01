Nobody will hold Nigeria down once we get our leadership, structure right — Makinde

OYO State governor, Mr Seyi Makinde, has submitted that for the country to advance in all sectors of the economy, leadership must be right and the structure right.

Makinde, in his address at the grand finale of the Oyo State Youth Summit 2025, at the International Conference Centre, University of Ibadan, on Tuesday, charged Nigerians it was wrong to have and be expressing a view that Nigeria is held down economically and structurally by foreign nations.

According to him, “Some people would talk about a conspiracy theory; that Nigeria is being held down by advanced countries, but we need to remember that some people over there who came here when the rich culture of the land had not been destroyed, they still say, ‘Oh, we went to Nigeria then and it was the best place in the world to live.’”

“Nigeria’s right to prosperity is achievable, so the right mentality is that we must rise.”

“Once we get our structure and leadership right, you would come when we have leaders who see the potentials in the country, then see the need for the country to focus more on education and other opportunities.”

The governor added that “We must not be taken unaware; we must be well-informed and lean towards entrepreneurship.”

“Now, we are seeing a lot of people attempting to promote a programme like this, a simpler, more bespoke right fit for the realities in every location. Their hands out there or put their hands to use for greater productivity. You are the folks that I am seeing here today are the potentials and we must unlock that gate to economic prosperity for the country.”

Speaking earlier, the commissioner for Youth and Sports, Miss Wasilat Adegoke, lauded the Governor Makinde administration for implementing initiatives that have impacted positively on the lives of youths in the state.

She maintained that the administration has continued to prioritise youth development and that the summit was in furtherance of the administration’s commitment to giving youths the needed push to be better citizens.