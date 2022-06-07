​Nobody deserves to be killed in this manner, Omoluabi Holdings condemns Owo massacre

Ojulowo Omoluabi Empire Holdings has expressed deep concerns about the Sunday massacre of innocent persons at the St. Francis Catholic Church in Owo, Ondo State.

Chairman of the group, Victor Eniola Mark, in a statement he personally signed, commended the Governor of Ondo State, Rotimi Akere​​dolu, for how the way his government handled the issue of insecurity in the state.

While condoling the victims of the attack, Mark called for the arrest of the perpetrators of the heinous crimes so that they can be brought to face the wrath of the law.

“I write this to commiserate with the entire people of Ondo State and empathize with Your Excellency, Governor Rotimi Akeredolu, over the gruesome killing of innocent citizens yesterday.

“It is important to state that despite the widespread spate of insecurity in Nigeria and the threats posed to the world by wicked men of the underworld, you have intelligently handled a lot with great dexterity and mastery of administration.

“While my political neutrality is public knowledge, it is only fair that I commend your mental sagacity with which you have being doing your bit in all spheres of life.

“The humanity in you is always pronounced and I cannot help but condole you and commiserate with all who have lost a dear loved one in death.

“Nobody deserves to be killed in that manner. It is indeed part of the last days, critical and hard to deal with. I am confident that even in the face of daunting challenges, you will thrive successfully and overcome these wicked elements.

“I not only condemn these acts of terrorism but pray that these pillaging marauders and their lurking conspirators are exposed and crushed quickly by justice. I wish the families of the deceased the fortitude to bear these losses and divine comfort for the bereaved,” the statement read.