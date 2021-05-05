Nobody can control, influence our investigations ― Oyo Anti-Corruption agency

The Oyo State Anti-Corruption Agency has stated that no individual, no matter how well placed in the society, within or outside the state, can influence its activities or control how it carries out its constitutional responsibilities as a body set up by law.

The agency made this known on Thursday through its chairman, Justice Eni Esan (rtd) Wednesday at a sensitisation media chat between the media, the board and the management team of the agency at its office located at Agodi GRA in Ibadan.

Justice Esan stated emphasised that as an agency set up by an enabling law that empowers it to stand on its own, “nobody can control us or tell us how to do our job. We have an enabling law which states ensures that we are not subject to any individual’s authority.

“We will not be publicising our investigations because we are committed to respecting human dignity as provided by law. We promise that we will be discreet and thorough while we will also ensure optimum protection of complainants and sources,” she said.

Speaking about the vision and activities of the agency, Justice Esan stated that as the hub of the Oyo State Government’s fight against corruption, the agency desires the collaboration of the media in terms of sensitising the public, exposing corruption and educating people on the hazards of corruption in order to see Oyo State free from all forms of corruption.

She explained that to ensure that investigations carried out by the agency are thorough, it will be engaging the services of in-house investigators who will be trained by the Independent Corrupt Practices and other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) academy.

According to her, as an agency established to promote good governance in the state, its responsibility borders on investigating based on its own initiative or public complaints administrative action taken by ministries, government agencies and parastatals, allegations of corrupt practices against government officials and civil servants, improper or non-performance of contracts as well as actions taken by government agencies and companies owned by the government.

Justice Esan emphasised that while the agency lacks prosecutorial powers as the agency has to forward cases that need to go through prosecution to the Attorney General after investigations, it can recover stolen money for the government.

She urged members of the public not to be wary about walking into the office to Lodge their complaints or dropping such on their website, adding that in order to make it easy for people at the grassroots and to take the campaign to the books and crannies of the state, the agency will create offices across all geopolitical zones within the state.

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital.