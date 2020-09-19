Noble Igwe seals ambassadorial deal with ‘Wear It All Luxury’

Popular fashion enthusiast, Noble Igwe have clinched yet another ambassadorial deal with the leading fashion brand in Nigeria ‘ Wear It All Luxury’ where he was named the social media influencer of the top brand.

Announcing the deal, CEO of the brand, Sodiq Babatunde Rufai through a statement made available that the choice of Noble Igwe as the new face of the luxury brand is as a result of his good fashion sense and reputable character.

Rufai said ‘ We look forward to getting great value for this collaboration and an increase business growth for Wear It All Luxury and most importantly further positioning the brand in the face of the global world at large.

With over 10years of existence in the fashion business; Wear It All’ boast of quality unisex outfits and houses many top entertainments and sports personalities.

Expressing his delight as the new face of the luxury brand, Noble expressed gratitude to the management of Wear it All Luxury for their considerations and believe in his personality.

“I am very grateful to be working with the Wear it All brand as its Ambassador.

“I am looking forward to making vital and profitable changes and bringing my personality to miss with your brand, so to achieve an amazing result.

“Thank you for the opportunity you have given me to work with you. I promise to bring my best forward, to do my very best to promote your service, and put in all efforts to ensure people accept you as their number one boutique in Lagos and Nigeria.

“I look forward to amazing working experience with you. Thank you,” he said.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES

Fuel Tanker Goes Up In Flames At Anthony Inward Gbagada, Lagos

A fuel tanker has exploded at Anthony inward Gbagada, Lagos State. This happened as a result of the tanker losing control while on motion and fell sideways thereby leading to an explosion and got two unidentified vehicles burnt…Noble Igwe seals deal Noble Igwe seals deal

Lagos Govt To Close Ojota Interchange To Second Bridge For Three Months

The Lagos State government on Friday announced that it will close the popular Ojota interchange up to the second bridge in the area for three months beginning from Monday, September 21, for some repairs…Noble Igwe seals deal Noble Igwe seals deal

Mixed Reactions Over Gbajabiamila’s Engagement With African Speakers To Loose Africa From Stranglehold Of Foreign Debts

Hundreds of followers of the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila have continued to react to the twitter message on his official twitter handle: @femigbaja, on his engagement with his counterparts from Ethiopia, Ghana, Kenya, Senegal and South Africa on the planned collaboration in the joint task of loosening the stranglehold of foreign debt on our economies, ahead of the 2021 conference of African Speakers, scheduled to hold in Abuja…Noble Igwe seals deal Noble Igwe seals deal

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE