Nobel Prize week kicks off in Sweden with medicine announcement

The 2025 Nobel Prize season officially begins on Monday with the announcement of the Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine, marking the start of a week-long celebration of global scientific and cultural achievements.

The Nobel Assembly at the Karolinska Institute in Stockholm is expected to unveil the laureate or laureates at around 11:30 a.m. local time (0930 GMT).

The prize, one of the most prestigious in the world, honours groundbreaking discoveries that have significantly advanced the understanding of human life and health.

Traditionally, the Medicine or Physiology Prize opens the annual Nobel Prize announcements, followed by those in Physics, Chemistry, Literature, Peace, and Economic Sciences in the coming days.

The prize may be awarded to a single scientist or shared among up to three researchers who have contributed to the same area of study.

In 2024, the award went to American scientists Victor Ambros and Gary Ruvkun for their pioneering discovery of micro-RNA and its critical role in gene regulation — a finding that has deepened global understanding of how genes are switched on and off within cells.

Each Nobel Prize carries a cash award of 11 million Swedish kronor (approximately 1.1 million U.S. dollars), a gold medal, and a diploma.

ALSO READ: 8 key facts you should know about the Nobel Prize

The formal award ceremony will take place on December 10, the anniversary of the death of Alfred Nobel (1833–1896), the Swedish inventor of dynamite and founder of the Nobel Prizes.

The Nobel Prizes have been awarded since 1901 and are widely regarded as the highest recognition of human achievement in science, literature, and peace efforts. The awards not only honour exceptional individuals but also serve to inspire future generations of researchers and thinkers across the globe.

This year’s Medicine Prize announcement will once again draw attention from the global scientific community, as experts and observers await to see whose research has most profoundly shaped modern medicine and the understanding of human biology.

(NAN)

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE