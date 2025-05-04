NOA takes national identity project campaign to Ekiti Polytechnic 

The National Orientation Agency (NOA) in Ekiti has said that it will continue to sensitise students of tertiary institutions in the state on the importance and benefits of the National Identity Project for the overall growth, progress and development of the nation.

The NOA State Director, Mrs Kemi Akomolede, said this while sensitising students of Ekiti Polytechnic, Ishan-Ekiti, on the National Identity Project.

Akomolede, who noted that the role of the students in promoting the nation’s values and identity could not be overemphasised, said the visit was to mobilise the students as future leaders.

She said the team was in the institution to re-awaken the conscience of the students, sensitise and mobilise them to embrace the National Identity Project as approved by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and directed by the Director General of the Agency, Mallam Lanre Issa-Onilu.

Akomolede called for a collaborative effort in catching the young ones early and building them to help build the country.

She proposed the establishment of a National Orientation Club, i.e the Integrity club, organising periodic seminars, workshops and campaigns to further sensitise the students and staff, integrating some of the critical topics into the school curriculum to ensure sustainability as part of inculcating the National Values in the students

The NOA Director urged the students not to run faster than their legs but to follow the path of honour and take advantage of many available opportunities through online loans, government scholarships and skill acquisition to strive for excellence in all ramifications.

Responding, the rector of the Ekiti State Polytechnic, Ishan Ekiti, Dr. Sunday Ajeigbe acknowledged the similarity in the activities of the agency and the institution as regard the business of shaping the lives of the young ones to produce better future leaders.

The rector said the visit was not just a courtesy call but a crucial step in strengthening the synergy between the agency and the institution in shaping the values, awareness and civic consciousness of the students and larger community.

He expressed the institution’s belief that education transcends technical knowledge, but also about instilling values, building character and preparing students to be responsible citizens and transformational leaders.

