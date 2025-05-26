NOA pushes awareness as Tinubu’s education loan scheme gains momentum in Rivers

By Udo Ike

IN a modest but impactful corner of the public service system, the National Orientation Agency (NOA) is taking on a crucial task – ensuring that students in Rivers State are not left behind in President Bola Tinubu’s education loan revolution. As the Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND) continues to expand its reach, the NOA Rivers State Directorate has emerged as a frontline mobilizer, clarifying the purpose, correcting misconceptions, and bridging the information gap between government policy and student reality. Speaking during the NOA Orientation Hour broadcast on Garden City FM 89.9 in Port Harcourt, Mr. Henry Ayede, the agency’s chief programme officer, explained NOA’s grassroots strategy. “We are monitoring the disbursement process, verifying that loans are reaching the right beneficiaries, and making sure students understand that this is their right—not a favour,” he said. The radio programme, a weekly public enlightenment initiative, featured firsthand accounts from students. For many students like Comrade Esther, a 400-level undergraduate of Ignatius Ajuru University of Education, the loan initiative has been a lifeline. I was in class when someone asked if I had heard about the NELFUND loan. At first, I was skeptical. But after asking around, I found out it was genuine and applied through a cyber café,” she said.

She described the process as seamless and shared how her school fees were later paid directly to her institution, while the monthly stipend helped cushion daily expenses. Fubara Prince, a 500-level law student from Rivers State University, recounted a similar experience. “I got to know about the scheme online. After applying, I was surprised one day to log into my portal and see my fees had already been paid. The stipend alert followed shortly after,” he said. According to him, the digital structure of the process eliminated physical bottlenecks, making it inclusive and accessible to anyone who followed the steps correctly. Not all stories were without concerns. A caller to the live radio programme, identified as Mr. Chinwe, complained that he applied for the loan in February but had yet to receive any disbursement. In response, studio analysts explained that delays could result from incomplete documentation, school verification issues, or eligibility problems—such as past loan defaults or disciplinary infractions.

From the live studio’s Facebook stream, other students also chimed in. One commentator, Senebol Avie, highlighted the transparent nature of the scheme. “The beauty of the NELFUND process is that you don’t have to know anyone to access it. If you’re qualified, you’ll get it.” Another, Peter Ikabi, posed a critical legal question—whether the student loan initiative contradicts the 1999 Constitution’s directive for free education. While experts in the studio admitted it was a complex issue, they emphasized that the loan policy does not abolish free basic education but rather supports higher education financing. Further into the programme, Esther passionately encouraged other students to overcome fear and apply. “The money is from the federal government. It’s not your school’s money, not your management’s. You shouldn’t be scared. Speak up, follow through, and you’ll get what is yours,” she urged, stressing that transparency and persistence are key to navigating the process.”

With such testimonials, the National Orientation Agency’s role in promoting the NELFUND scheme cannot be overemphasised. As the agency continues its awareness drive, more students are expected to take advantage of the initiative, ultimately ensuring that access to education is no longer dictated by economic hardship but by the willingness to learn. Chinwe Okpara, NOA’s Deputy Director of Civic Values and Democracy Education, explained that the agency has taken a multi-layered approach—holding public forums, visiting campuses, and running community radio programming to disseminate correct information. “We are not just informing, we are also tracking challenges and reporting them to the relevant federal agencies,” she said. One of the callers to the programme raised concern about a pending application submitted in February, with NOA officials clarifying that only students whose institutions had forwarded their data to NELFUND would receive prompt approval, emphasizing the need for tighter coordination between schools and the fund. On the thorny issue of repayment, Ayede stressed that NOA has worked hard to reassure students. “Repayment starts two years after NYSC, and it’s just 10% of income. It’s not meant to burden you,” he said, citing it as a humane policy designed with flexibility.

NOA’s civic education mission also includes correcting the notion that the loan is limited to only the extremely poor. “This is for all eligible Nigerian students in public tertiary institutions. Education access is a national right, and we’re making sure people know that,” Ayede added. The Orientation Hour ended with renewed calls for more institutional cooperation and continued public enlightenment. As Rivers students gradually warm up to the loan scheme, it’s clear that NOA is playing more than just a supportive role, it’s shaping the narrative, building trust, and giving the policy a human face.In the evolving landscape of youth empowerment and access to education, NOA’s voice is proving not just useful, but essential.

•Ike writes in from Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

READ ALSO: Student loan: Tertiary institutions shortchanging students, NOA reveals