NOA partners NCC to protect telecom infrastructure in Oyo

The National Orientation Agency (NOA) in Oyo State has entered into a strategic partnership with the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) to combat the rising threat of vandalism targeting telecommunications infrastructure across the state.

This resolution emerged from a meeting held in Ibadan on Thursday between the management teams of both agencies. The session focused on addressing the economic and social impacts of vandalism, which continues to disrupt communication networks and impede national development.

The NCC delegation, led by Dr Olubunmi Banjoko, met with Oyo State NOA Director, Dr Olukemi Afolayan, where both parties agreed on a grassroots sensitisation campaign. The NCC emphasised the need to leverage the NOA’s broad reach and public trust to raise awareness on the importance of safeguarding telecom infrastructure.

Dr Banjoko highlighted the serious implications of vandalism, including disruption of network services, which affects both businesses and individual users; traffic congestion resulting from malfunctioning communication systems; economic setbacks due to productivity loss; and a breakdown in emergency response mechanisms.

To address these challenges, both agencies have outlined a joint response strategy. The NOA will spearhead public enlightenment campaigns and advocacy programmes, focusing on local communities where telecom infrastructure is most vulnerable. Additionally, new reporting mechanisms will be established, including a dedicated WhatsApp line, an Instagram page, and special shortcodes to encourage the public to report suspicious activities.

There will also be enhanced collaboration with security agencies to apprehend and prosecute individuals involved in the destruction of critical national assets.

“We have a broad mandate that covers all government agencies, and we will use our platforms to caution those attacking public infrastructure,” Dr Afolayan said.

The Zonal Controller of the NCC also reaffirmed the Commission’s commitment to the initiative, stating: “The security and protection of telecommunication infrastructure is a priority for the Nigerian Communications Commission, and we will work with all stakeholders to ensure it is safeguarded.”

