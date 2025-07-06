NOA organises stakeholders’ meeting on unity, peace in Oyo

National Orientation Agency (NOA), security agencies, religious leaders and other relevant stakeholders have harped on the need for national cohesion and unity in order to combat the nation’s numerous challenges including national security.

The stakeholders at a meeting with the theme, ‘Pathway to National cohesion’, conveyed by the Oyo state Directorate of NOA in Ibadan said the call be ame imperative noting that nothing could be achieved as a divided nation.

The meeting, according to its convener, is aimed at overcoming the nation’s challenges and fostering a peaceful environment that could trigger unity and meaningful development.

In her opening remarks, the Oyo State Director of NOA, Mrs Ajolayo Sinmiat Akande, said the national engagement was imperative to address critical security and unity challenges such as insurgency, banditry, extremism, youth restiveness, political thuggery, herder-farmer conflict and secessionist agitation through localised interventions.

“The betterment of our country, economic prosperity, peaceful coexistence, and strong social bonds all require our collective efforts. This gathering will, therefore, offer a road map to our national cohesion, development, and unity.

“In Oyo state here, particularly, we are beset with recurring challenges of political thuggery, herder-farmer clashes. This is not to say that we don’t have other issues,’’ she said.

In his goodwill message, the Oyo State Chairman of the Inter-party Advisory Council( IPAC), Otunba Ade Fagbemi, decried political thuggery, calling on law enforcement agencies to be more efficient in their approach to tackling insecurity.

The Chairman of the event and Director-General of the Oyo State Mobilisation Agency for Socio-Economic Development (OYMASED), Dr Morounkola Thomas, appreciated all critical stakeholders.

Thomas, who was represented by Mrs Adetunji, expressed hope for improved policies to overcome the dual challenges of political thuggery and farmers-herders clashes once and for all. Also speaking, the Baale of Ekotedo, Chief Taiye Ayorinde, and an Assistant Commissioner of Police, Oyo State Command, Olubunmi Apapa, who called for collaboration between the police and community leaders.

Other stakeholders at the meeting included the Iyaloja of Ibadanland, Alhaja Iswat Oyinlola Ameringun; Comrade AbdulSalam Kadiri – the Chairman, National Youth Council; Mr Akingbade Abiodun, who represented Amotekun, Mallam Yusuf Bakare from the herders and a host of others.

