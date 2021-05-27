No work, no pay: Health workers demand payment of withheld salaries

Nigeria Union of Allied Health Professionals (NUAHP) has asked the federal government to pay withheld salaries of its members in various federal health institutions to avoid an industrial crisis in the health sector of the nation.

The demand was contained in a communique issued at the end of its national executive council (NEC) meeting in Abuja signed by the Acting Chairman, Comrade Uche Okafor and the general Secretary, Martin Egbanubi.

The health workers, who accused the federal government of being selective in the implementation of the “No work, No pay” policy during strike action, said that the government had refused to pay health workers while members of the NMA were paid.

“The NEC observed with dismay the selective implementation of ‘No work, No Pay’ by the Federal Ministry of Health. The NEC found it incomprehensible that health workers whom the Federal Government always forced to go on legitimate strike to press for implementation of our collectively bargained agreements due to its own failure to keep to agreements, still goes on to withhold the salaries of health workers under the claim that we are in essential services while turning a blind eye to the same policy when members of the Nigeria Medical Association (NMA) who are also on essential services go on strike and get paid.

“We demand that all withheld salaries of our members in various federal health institutions be paid forthwith to avoid disharmony and industrial crisis in the health sector,” the communique said.

The health workers, who also noted the steady decline in the number of other health professionals in various hospitals across the nation due to retirement, resignation and death, urged the federal ministry of health to do a comprehensive staff audit and put machineries in place for employment of other healthcare professionals for a better and more efficient healthcare delivery system across the nation.

While appreciating the Federal Government for the ongoing COVID-19 vaccination in the country, the union encouraged members of the public to get vaccinated.

It also observed the recent outbreak of Cholera in Bauchi State and urged the Bauchi State Government and the Federal Ministry of Health to collaborate in ensuring that the outbreak is contained.

“The NEC condemned in strong terms the inconsiderate decision of the Kaduna State Government to lay off over 10,000 Workers in its employment, without any recourse to the provisions of the Labour Act.

“The Union throws her full weight behind the Nigeria Labour Congress led by Comrade Ayuba Wabba in its firm resolve to resist the high-handedness and hardline stance of the Kaduna State Government.

“Our union remains in strong solidarity with the workers whom the Kaduna State Government want to throw into the unemployment market without any appropriate compensation paid to them as required by law.”

