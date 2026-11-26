Air travel across Nigeria is undergoing a major digital transformation designed to tighten security and streamline passenger movement. Whether you are flying between major commercial hubs like Lagos and Abuja or connecting to regional cities such as Port Harcourt, Kano, or Enugu, showing up at the terminal with just a flight ticket and a random photo ID is no longer enough.

Under strict aviation security directives, the Federal Government of Nigeria and the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) have introduced the vPASS system, making digital identity and biometric verification mandatory for all domestic air passengers.

Airlines have been mandated to integrate their booking and check-in operations into this platform by December 31, 2026, ahead of full nationwide enforcement beginning January 1, 2027.

Without a completed vPASS profile, domestic carriers cannot validate your boarding pass, effectively stopping unverified flyers before they even reach the departure lounge.

According to operational guidelines published by FAAN and aviation security reports by Leadership Nigeria, the vPASS initiative links every domestic flyer to a verified national or international identity database using facial recognition technology. The policy closes long-standing security loopholes where individuals previously boarded local flights using unverified aliases or mismatched identification cards.

In this article, Tribune Online examines why the vPASS system is compulsory for domestic air travel in Nigeria, the exact identification documents required for citizens, foreign visitors, and children, and the simple step-by-step process to complete your registration.

Why you cannot board domestic flight without vPASS

For decades, passenger manifest verification across domestic terminals relied heavily on manual visual checks by security personnel. This analog process slowed down boarding queues and created vulnerabilities in tracking accurate passenger records during emergencies or security investigations.

By introducing vPASS developed through a partnership between FAAN and VERXID Technologies Limited authorities have automated identity confirmation at both security checkpoints and boarding gates. Your facial biometrics are tied directly to your official government identification.

Because domestic airlines are blocked from issuing or validating active boarding passes for unregistered passengers, completing your vPASS enrollment is now a non-negotiable requirement. Importantly, FAAN has confirmed that registration is completely free for passengers and only needs to be completed once, rather than before every single trip.

Essential requirements before you start

Before beginning your registration, you must gather the appropriate identification credentials based on your nationality and age.

If you are a Nigerian citizen aged 12 or older, your primary requirement is a valid National Identification Number (NIN) issued by the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC). You do not need to carry a physical plastic card, as the system verifies your eleven-digit number directly against the central identity database.

If you are an international traveler or foreign national visiting Nigeria and taking a connecting domestic flight, you do not need a Nigerian NIN. Instead, you will register using your valid international passport along with your country of nationality.

Children are also covered under specific age-based rules so families can travel smoothly. Infants under two years old require an NIN that is linked directly to the accompanying adult’s vPASS profile, while children aged two to eleven are registered through a verified parent or guardian to receive a dedicated Child vPASS ID.

ALSO READ: What do know about vPASS introduced for domestic flights in Nigeria

Step-by-Step: How to register on the vPASS mobile app

Completing your registration on your smartphone from home is the fastest way to avoid delays at the terminal.

First, open the Google Play Store on an Android device or the Apple App Store on an iPhone and search for the official FAAN VPass application. Download and install the app, ensuring you have a stable internet connection and a working front camera.

Second, launch the application and create your personal user profile by entering your active phone number, email address, and basic contact details exactly as they appear on your official documents.

Third, select your passenger category and input your identification credentials. Nigerian citizens must enter their valid NIN, while foreign visitors will input their international passport number, date of birth, and nationality.

Fourth, complete the live biometric facial capture. Stand in a well-lit area, remove glasses or face coverings, and hold your phone steady while the camera scans your face to match it against your official ID photo.

Fifth, review all displayed details carefully and submit your registration. Once verified, your digital vPASS profile becomes active immediately and remains permanently linked to your identity for future domestic flights.

How to register at the airport if you have no smartphone

Passengers who do not own a smartphone or who encounter technical glitches on the mobile app can still complete their enrollment directly at the airport terminal.

FAAN has deployed self-service vPASS onboarding kiosks and trained support personnel at major domestic terminals, starting with Lagos and Abuja. To use this option, simply bring your NIN slip or international passport to the terminal, locate the designated vPASS registration desk, and complete your facial scan at the kiosk.

If you choose to register at the airport on the day of your flight, ensure you arrive at least two hours before departure so potential queues at the onboarding desks do not cause you to miss your boarding call.

What to expect at the airport on travel day

Once your vPASS registration is complete, passing through domestic airport checkpoints becomes straightforward.

When booking your flight, airlines match your ticket details using your registered profile information. You must still keep your physical or digital boarding pass handy, as it remains required at terminal checkpoints.

As you approach the security screening area and again at the final boarding gate, you will step up to an automated e-gate or verification scanner. After scanning your boarding pass, the camera performs a quick facial check to confirm your identity in seconds before granting you access to the aircraft.