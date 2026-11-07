No vacancy for ADC in Kebbi Government House — Gov’s aide

The Special Adviser to the Kebbi State Governor on Politics, Kabiru Sani Giant, has ruled out any chance of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) securing one percent of the votes in next year’s elections, let alone winning a council seat.

Kabiru Giant, while fielding questions from journalists, said the party’s recent conduct—destroying All Progressives Congress (APC) billboards and vehicles during its presidential campaign in the state—showed it would be dangerous to entrust it with governance.

He said a party that claimed to have the plight of the people at heart had ironically destroyed and vandalised government and APC property as soon as its motorcade entered Kebbi from Sokoto.

“We had to ask our supporters to mount guard on most property in Birnin Kebbi against their violent actions. We never instructed anyone to attack them. Some of the skirmishes reported in some areas were acts of self-defence,” he said.

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Giant described the opposition governorship candidate’s desperation for office as a frantic move to secure immunity and avoid facing pending corruption charges brought against him in court by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), dismissing the ambition as wishful thinking.

“The people of Kebbi State will never make the mistake of bringing in someone with questionable and criminal character, campaigning with unrealistic promises, and leaving aside Governor Nasir Idris, with his track record of an enviable array of successes across the state.” He said.

He added that, following the recent court judgment invalidating the candidacy of politicians from the David Mark-led faction, the doors remain open for all ADC supporters to join the APC-led administration in Kebbi and enjoy the dividends of a crime-free government.