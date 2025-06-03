‘No Turning Back’: Unbelievers confessing to Jesus song, believers attacking — Mike Bamiloye

Renowned gospel filmmaker and founder of Mount Zion Faith Ministries, Evangelist Mike Bamiloye, has raised concerns over the backlash faced by the viral Christian song “I Have Decided to Follow Jesus, No Turning Back”.

According to him, the criticisms were not from unbelievers, but Christians from within the church.

In a post on his Facebook page on Tuesday, Bamiloye expressed surprise at the criticism of the now-global hit, especially from believers who, ironically, are praying for revival in these end times.

“I am not writing this to convince anyone,” Bamiloye began. “I’m just amazed and absolutely confounded that anyone praying for revival would stand against this viral song.”

The song, popularised by gospel artiste, Gaise Baba, in collaboration with minister Lawrence Oyor, has swept across the nation and beyond, finding its way into churches, schools, streets, marketplaces—and even clubs. Bamiloye noted that unbelievers are unknowingly making prophetic declarations as they chant the lyrics, yet many believers are focusing on the singer’s appearance and style rather than the move of God through the music.

“It is true that some may have issues with Gaise Baba’s appearance. It may not align with certain traditional ethics,” he acknowledged. “But is there a limit to who the Lord can use to showcase His glory?”

Referencing biblical precedents, Bamiloye reminded Christians that God once used a donkey to speak to Balaam (Numbers 22:28) and declared in Luke 19:40 that if His people kept quiet, the stones would cry out.

“When Balaam could not align with God’s plan, the Lord used a donkey to get through to him. Are we now limiting who God can use to proclaim His glory?” he asked.

Drawing parallels with the story in Luke 7:36–50, Bamiloye likened Gaise Baba’s offering of the song to the sinful woman who poured costly alabaster oil on Jesus’ feet—an act ridiculed by both Pharisees and some of Jesus’ disciples.

“Two young men brought this song to glorify the Lord, and the Lord breathed on it,” Bamiloye said. “It’s now global—people, children, elders are singing, dancing, shouting ‘JESUS! I HAVE DECIDED TO FOLLOW JESUS!’ And yet, missiles of attack are coming from believers.”

He warned against repeating the mistakes of religious leaders in the Bible, who criticized sincere acts of worship because they didn’t fit traditional expectations.

“Jesus didn’t support the Pharisees or the disciples who scorned the woman’s gift. He said her faith had saved her. If you are attacking this move, Jesus is not on your side,” Bamiloye stated.

He also addressed those criticizing Gaise Baba’s spiritual maturity.

“I am not saying Gaise Baba is perfect. His interviews show he is still growing in Christ. But I heard he is being discipled in a sound, God-fearing church. He is on a journey, and love—not hatred—will help him grow.”

Recalling an earlier gospel track Gaise Baba released titled “Elijah Level”, Bamiloye encouraged Christians to pray for the artist’s spiritual fortitude in the face of fame and possible worldly temptations.

“Now that the song is viral, secular recording labels may approach him with tempting offers to derail him. But it is too late! He has declared for Jesus,” Bamiloye prophesied.

He concluded with a heartfelt appeal to the body of Christ:

“Let us celebrate the lifting of the name of Jesus. Back this music in prayers and intercession so that everyone declaring ‘No turning back’ through this song will never turn back. And let us pray for Gaise Baba too—that he will follow Jesus fully and never turn back.”

