No trace of kidnapped wife of Head of Special Intelligence Squad ―​​ NSCDC spokesperson

THE Nigeria Security and Civil Defence High Command has confirmed the kidnapping of the wife of the Head of the Commandant General’s Special Intelligence Squad (CG’SSIS), Mrs Victoria Apollos Dandaura, in Nasarawa State.

Director of Public Relations, NSCDC National Headquarters, Abuja, Mr Olusola Odumosu, in a statement on Thursday, said there was no trace of the kidnapped woman yet.

Odumosu said the incident happened at their residence in Gidi-Gidi, around Cattle Market, Lafia, Nasarawa State on Wednesday, November 2, 2022 at about 7 pm.

He added that the unknown gunmen stormed the residence of Deputy Commandant Appolos Dandaura and took control of the environment by shooting sporadically in the air and thereafter whisked the wife away at gunpoint.

“His younger brother, a personnel of the Corps serving in Nasarawa State Command, ASC1 Ezekiel Dandaura Samu sustained gunshot injuries in the cause of the attack and is currently receiving treatment in a hospital facility.

“She was kidnapped inside her living room and taken away without any traces for now,” the statement said.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

NIS Arrests 18 Foreigners In Oyo For Possessing PVCs

THE Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), Oyo State Command, says it has arrested and repatriated 18 foreigners for allegedly possessing Nigeria’s voter cards…

FEC Okays Increase In East-West Road Contract Cost To N506bn

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) has approved the variation in the sum of contract for East-West road project sections 1-4 from Warri to Port Harcourt, Eket, Oron, by N260 billion, bringing the total amount required for it to N506 billion…

Aviation Union Ends Picketing Of MMA2

AFTER paralysing flight operations and other businesses at the private terminal at the local wing of the Murtala Muhammed Airport on Tuesday, the Air Transport Services Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (ATSSSAN) has called off its industrial action…