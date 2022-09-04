No threat to 2023 general election — IGP

As preparations for the forthcoming 2023 general elections hot up, the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba has declared that there was no threat to the polls based on the robust security threat analysis carried out using global best standards to ascertain the trend of expectations for the electioneering processes.

This was contained in a statement made available to newsmen on Sunday night by the Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), CSP, Olumuyiwa Adejobi

According to the statement, the IGP disclosed this during the United Nations Chiefs of Police Summit (UNCOPS) in the United States of America and during his meeting with Mr Todd D. Robinson, Assistant Secretary, Bureau of International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs, US Department of State, as part of events rounding up his attendance at the UN summit.”

It explained that during the meeting, discussions centred around enhancing support for the NPF training and capacity-building programmes particularly the training of tactical units deployed in the North East and other conflict theatres across the country.

The statement adds, “Similarly discussed is the achievement of cascading the ongoing election security management training across the six geo-political zones in preparation for the 2023 general elections and support for police recruit training in modern policing themes such as forensic investigations, human relations and cyber security. The Assistant Secretary praised the good work and the feats recorded by the NPF under the amiable leadership of the IGP, even as both leaders discussed other ways of increasing support to the NPF.

“The Inspector-General of Police, in his quest to achieve improved policing services and bequeath an enviable policing system to the nation, has continuously interfaced with individuals and groups with requisite ideas and support-base for the achievement of his agenda of a modern Nigeria Police Force.”

It added that the police boss also emphasized his administration’s focus on improving training and retraining of police officers and men, as well as the sustenance and improvement of cutting-edge technology for better crime prevention, deterrence, and apprehension of suspects with concrete, credible, and corroborated evidence.