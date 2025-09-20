No, the face of MSMEs in Africa isn’t just the Ankara seller woman

In nearly every campaign, report, or donor deck that references African micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs), the image is familiar: a smiling woman seated behind piles of Ankara fabric, or arranging goods in a market stall.

While this image isn’t inherently negative – it represents real hustle, resilience, and enterprise – it is dangerously overused. And in its repetition, it reduces the complexity and innovation of African women in business to a narrow frame that suggests consumption rather than production, informal trade rather than innovation.

Across the continent, women are leading fintech startups, exporting agricultural technologies, running logistics companies, developing AI applications, and building sustainable fashion brands – not just selling fabric they didn’t produce. But you wouldn’t know this from the images that dominate MSME representation.

The Bigger Problem: The Power of Pictures

Visuals are not neutral. We’ve long known that pictures shape perception. Images are not passive decorations; they are psychological cues that tell viewers what matters and who counts. In development communication, visuals drive empathy, funding, and policy. But when the only or dominant image of African women in business is one of subsistence and survival, the message is clear: African women are not producers or innovators. They are consumers. Traders. Hustlers. It’s a message that does them a disservice as women and its ripple effect is felt by the society. Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie once warned of “the danger of a single story.” But today, we must reckon with the danger of a single picture.

When African women MSMEs are continually portrayed in stereotypical roles, it limits how they are seen and how they are supported.

Women MSMEs in Africa: More Than Markets

According to the International Trade Centre (ITC), women own nearly 25–30% of formal small and medium-sized enterprises in sub-Saharan Africa. These businesses range from agri-processing and fintech to creative industries, and are major contributors to employment, GDP, and export diversification.

Yet when development organizations, media outlets, or donor campaigns showcase African MSMEs, they often fall back on the same imagery: woven baskets, piles of produce, or reams of brightly colored fabric. These images, while culturally rich, fail to reflect the scope of women-led enterprise on the continent. Where are the images of women running digital startups in Lagos? Where are the portraits of women engineers, textile producers, lab scientists, logistics managers, drone pilots? They’re out there doing the work and breaking boundaries, but are too often unseen.

Why This Narrative Must Change

Let me be clear: Women selling fabrics or vegetables in open markets are entrepreneurs in every sense of the word. They represent resilience, cultural preservation, and deep economic participation. This is not an indictment of those women, but of the one-note framing. The problem is not the image itself but the exclusivity of it.

The Ankara seller woman is part of our story but she is not the whole story. A single image becomes a single story and a single story is rarely the full truth. By widening the lens, we allow the world to see African women not just as informal traders, but as creators, innovators, and catalysts of change. We must document and amplify their diversity – not just for dignity, but for development. In doing this, we also not only acknowledge women’s contributions to the economy but highlight the systemic challenges they face.

What Can Be Done?

To move forward, we need to reimagine how we document, celebrate, and represent women MSMEs in Africa. Here’s how:

Content creators should use a wider variety of images in MSME storytelling. They should also create content spotlighting women in diverse business endeavours.

Development agencies should rethink their visual communications strategies. Not only women selling Ankara are attention-grabbing, women in other fields – when documented the right way – can help tell powerful stories of women’s unwavering spirit, courage and commitment to helping the world achieve gender parity.

Photographers and journalists should intentionally seek out underrepresented businesswomen in formal and informal sectors; and tell their stories from a place of strength and progress.

African women entrepreneurs themselves must take up space online and offline and show the world who they truly are. If the world has been inherently designed to shrink them and keep them in behind-the-scenes, they must break feel and challenge the status quo. This means that they organize, mobilize and demand radical change to systemic barriers hindering their growth and representation.

A New Visual Vocabulary

It’s time to build a new visual vocabulary for African women in business – one that includes factory floors and fintech dashboards, textile mills and digital classrooms, not just fabric stalls. A vocabulary that reflects creativity, complexity, and capacity. Because when we change what we see, we begin to change what we believe. And when we change what we believe, we change what we invest in, support, and scale.

The Ankara seller woman is part of our story but she’s not the whole story. If we’re truly committed to gender equity and economic transformation, we cannot afford to flatten the identity of African women entrepreneurs. They are not a monolith. They are not only sellers of things they did not produce. They are architects of solutions, builders of futures, and creators of value. So no, the face of MSMEs in Africa isn’t just the Ankara seller woman. It’s also the app developer in Kano, the agritech engineer in Kigali, the climate-friendly fashion entrepreneur in Cape Town and so many more.

