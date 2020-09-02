The newly elected President of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Olumide Akpata, has declared that the association is one and not divided along with religion and sectional interest.

Akpata said the NBA, under his watch, is one and that there is no division.

To address the grievances of some lawyers from the Northern part of the country, who are clamouring for a new NBA, Akpata is currently in a meeting with state chairmen of the association from the north.

He said the meeting was convened to address the issues that led to the moves by some northern lawyers to form a new NBA.

A communique is expected at the end of the meeting later in the day.

Dissatisfied with the alleged peddling of sectional interest by the NBA, some Lawyers of like minds have decided to form new ‘NBA with the aim of protecting their interests as encapsulated under Section 40 of the Constitution.

The move was being championed by Barristers Nuhu Ibrahim and Abdulbasit Suleiman.

They said the recent rumblings from the NBA was leaving much to be desired within the ranks of concerned lawyers especially from the Northern part of the country.

