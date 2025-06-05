No significant security improvement in Southern Kaduna — Group

The ‘Southern Kaduna People’s Alliance for Good Governance’ has said there’s significant improvement of security in the area and urged the people of the zone to support the current drive by both the federal government and state governments in bringing peace and security.

Speaking in a news conference in Kaduna, the convener, Comrade Edward John Auta flanked by Comrade Ezekiel Shamaki co-convener said, “We want to use this opportunity to thank Mr. President and his security team, led by a proud son of Southern Kaduna, Gen. Christopher Musa, for the improvement in the security situation of the zone and the nation.

“We pray that God will grant gallant men and women of the security agencies victory over those enemies of our dear country.

“Kagoro and Manchok- Jos road is in deplorable condition making it difficult for people especially traders and farmers to ply the road which is a federal government highway.

“We also want to add that the Kagoro-Manchok-Jos Federal Highway is in total collapse, affecting not only commuters but commercial activities as it is a major route that connects Kaduna State and the northeastern part of the country.

“We call on Sen. Katung to, in his characteristic manner, activate his networking prowess to draw the attention of the FG and get that project over the line, for the good of our people and Nigerians in general.”

The group also expressed concerned over a recent press conference by a group in the area condemning the citing the of federal university and federal medical center in the area describing their action as ‘strange’ and ‘unthinkable’.

“Their aimed is setting the senator representing our zone against the governor of Kaduna State, Sen. Uba Sani, as well as the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, over the establishment of the Federal University of Applied Sciences, Kachia, and the Federal Medical Centre, Kafanchan.

“We condemn in totality such divisive tactics, especially when done in the name of our ever-conscious, peace-loving, and vibrant youths.

“We doubt if any bona fide youths from southern Kaduna would be jealous of the collaboration between Sen. Sunday Marshall Katung and the APC-led governments at all levels.

“A partnership that is central to the recent developments in our zone, reminiscent of the PDP years in power, let alone willingly offer themselves to be used as pawns in the hands of desperate politicians to thwart this progress, no matter the prize.”

