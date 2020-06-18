No show at Edo PDP secretariat as Obaseki refused to show up, defect on Thursday

THE long wait for Edo State Governor Godwin Obaseki to formally show up at the Edo State secretariat of the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) ended in a no show on Thursday.

Top members of the party which included the South-South zonal vice-chairman, Chief Emmanuel Ogidi; the state chairman, Dr Tony Aziegbemi and a host of others waited in vain for the governor.

Rumours of Governor Obaseki’s defection had been on in the Edo State capital of Benin City for a long time but things took a dramatic turn when news filtered in that the governor was bound for the secretariat of the main opposition party.

Angered over the circumstances surrounding his disqualification from the primary of the party which is scheduled for June 22, the governor had resigned from the APC on Tuesday.

In solidarity with the governor, deputy governor, Phillip Shaibu, had also quit the ruling party but the two men are yet to publicly defect to another party.

At the headquarters located on First East Circular Road, it was a beehive of activities as gaily dressed party supporters who openly discussed the impending visit, thronged to the venue at about 4 pm, waiting for the arrival of the August visitor.

While Obaseki is yet to defect to another party, speculations of his impending defection have been rife even before his resignation as he has been reportedly holding series of clandestine meetings with the top leadership of the PDP in preparation for his move.

Determined efforts to speak with either Ogidi or Aziegbemi proved futile, but a close source who would not want his name in print admitted: “We are waiting for Governor Obaseki to formally show up at our secretariat to join us. Yes, we have been in touch with him. He will join us for sure.”

The long wait eventually ended and the crowd started to disperse at about 6pm when it was announced that the ceremony has been postponed to Friday.

