No Senate impeachment trial for Trump before Biden’s inauguration ― Majority leader

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has ruled out a Senate impeachment trial for President Donald Trump before incoming president Joe Biden’s inauguration on January 20.

“There is simply no chance that a fair or serious trial could conclude before President-elect Biden is sworn in next week,” McConnell said in a statement shared on Twitter.

“Even if the Senate process were to begin this week and move promptly, no final verdict would be reached until after President Trump had left office.

“This is not a decision I am making; it is a fact,” he wrote.

The top Senate Republican suggested Congress spends the next week “focused on facilitating a safe inauguration and an orderly transfer of power to the incoming Biden administration.”

His comments come after the House of Representatives voted to impeach Trump for inciting last week’s deadly Capitol siege, triggering a Senate trial.

Democrats have pushed McConnell to quickly begin the trial.

 

