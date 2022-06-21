No security threat for corps members in Anambra, NYSC State Coordinator assures

In view of the trending security challenges confronting the entire Southeast region of Nigeria, the Anambra State Coordinator of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Mrs Blessing Ekene Iruma has on Tuesday assured that under her watch in collaboration with the state government and traditional rulers, they have put in place security measures to secure corps members deployed to the state for the one-year mandatory national assignment.

Mrs Iruma disclosed this during the swearing-in ceremony of 1,790 corps members held at the state NYSC Permanent Orientation Camp, Mbaukwu-Umuawulu, Awka South Local Government Area of the state.

The State Coordinator explain that out of the 1,790 corps, a total of 761 were males while 1029 were females from approved tertiary institutions in the country.

According to her, all the prospective corps members were screened for COVID-19 and confirmed fit for the exercise, and grouped into platoons to enhance effective participation as well as enable them to acquire more skills for the betterment of the society at the end.

She called on the state governor, Chukwuma Soludo, to urgently intervene in the erosion menace that is speedily ravaging the Orientation camp.

The Director-General, NYSC, Brig. Gen. M.K Fadah, in his message read by the State Coordinator, Mrs Iruma, reminded the prospective corps members to promote national unity and integration, as well as shun cultism and other vices.

“Hold onto the cardinal objectives of the scheme to promote unity and national integration. You must continue to distance yourself from cultism, drug abuse and other social vices. I also urge you to avoid using social media for promoting fake news, spreading hatred and other vices. I want you to sustain the high level of discipline and enthusiasm you have demonstrated so far,” he stated.

Tribune Online gathered that the oath-taking was administered by the State Chief Judge, Justice Onuchie Anyaechebelu.

