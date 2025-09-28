No ‘safe’ level of alcohol for brain health, Study warns

New evidence shows there is no “safe” level of alcohol for brain health – dementia risk increases with every drink.

The findings, published in BMJ Evidence-Based Medicine, suggest even light drinking offers no protective benefits, and the risk increases with the amount consumed.

The study, which used both observational and genetic analysis, suggests that any alcohol consumption may increase a person’s risk of dementia, with the risk increasing as alcohol intake increases.

The analysis found that even light drinking, which earlier observational studies often portrayed as protective, does not appear to reduce risk. Instead, the likelihood of dementia increases steadily as alcohol intake goes up.

Some past research has proposed that there could be an “optimal dose” of alcohol for brain health. However, many of these studies looked mainly at older adults and often failed to separate lifelong non-drinkers from those who had quit drinking, making it difficult to draw reliable conclusions.

To overcome these limitations and build stronger evidence, the new research combined observational data with genetic techniques (Mendelian randomisation), drawing on two large biological databanks to examine the full spectrum of alcohol consumption.

These were the US Million Veteran Program (MVP), which includes people of European, African, and Latin American ancestry, and the UK Biobank (UKB), which includes people of predominantly European ancestry.

The participants, who were aged 56 to 72 at baseline, were monitored from recruitment until their first dementia diagnosis, death, or the date of last follow-up, whichever came first. The average monitoring period was 4 years for the US group and 12 years for the UK group.

Alcohol consumption was derived from questionnaire responses. In all, 559,559 participants from both groups were included in observational analyses, 14,540 of whom developed dementia of any type during the monitoring period: 10,564 in the US group and 3976 in the UK group. And 48,034 died: 28,738 in the US group and 19,296 in the UK group.

While the observational analysis found that moderate drinkers had a lower dementia risk than abstainers, the genetic analysis found that any alcohol intake was linked to an increased risk.

Also, no protective effects of low levels of alcohol intake were observed. Instead, dementia risk steadily increased with more genetically predicted drinking.

The researchers declared that the finding challenges the notion that low levels of alcohol are neuroprotective.

They concluded, “Our study findings support a detrimental effect of all types of alcohol consumption on dementia risk, with no evidence supporting the previously suggested protective effect of moderate drinking.

“Our findings highlight the importance of considering reverse causation and residual confounding in studies of alcohol and dementia, and they suggest that reducing alcohol consumption may be an important strategy for dementia prevention.”

According to the World Health Organisation, consuming any alcohol can affect a person’s health in some way. Alcohol consumption is linked to at least seven types of cancer, including cancers of the breast and bowel, as well as high blood pressure, heart disease, and liver disease.

The effects of heavy drinking on the brain are well known. According to the National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism, alcohol affects areas of the brain that control balance, memory, speech, and judgment, resulting in a higher likelihood of injuries and other negative outcomes.

