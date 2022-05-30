No room for darkness in Delta, Pastor Adeboye declares

General Overseer of Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye, on Monday, declared that there is no room for darkness in the state. He also inaugurated a branch of Premium Trust Bank in Asaba, Delta.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Adeboye, who was the Special Guest, was accompanied to the occasion by Gov. Ifeanyi Okowa.

NAN also reports that the cleric was in the state for a two-day RCCG programme, tagged: “Light Up Delta.”

The general overseer, who had earlier attended the seventh anniversary thanksgiving and praise day of the Okowa-led government said that giving praises to God would attract more blessings.

According to him, it is not a secret that God is doing great things in Delta through Okowa.

The pastor, while praying for the state, the government and the people, quoted Psalm 147:1, saying: “When we praise God, we are asking Him to do more.





“I am in Delta tell the forces of darkness that there is no room in this state.”

On his part, Okowa urged banks and other financial institutions to de-emphasise profit and partner more with people for improved socio-economic development in the country.

He expressed gladness with the establishment of the bank in the state and commended the Chief Executive Officer, Mr Emmanuel Emefienem.

(NAN)

